Dale Thomas Says There Is No Need To Introduce The Last Disposal Out Of Bounds Free Kick Rule

After recent news that the AFL is considering introducing a free kick against the last player to dispose of the footy prior to it going out of bounds, Daisy Thomas says it’s an unnecessary rule at AFL level.

"I don’t like it… I just don’t think our game needs it," Daisy said of the rule on Dead Set Legends this morning.

"There’s not that many throw-ins and stoppages that are repeat, or the ball going out of bounds constantly.

"I get some of the ideas around rule changes are generally based off metrics of what’s happening or trends in the game.

"There’s no real trend at the minute of teams playing the boundary, punching it out, and being thrown in, so I just don’t understand why we need to have it.

"We have deliberate out of bounds, which is enforced pretty ruthlessly at times."

The chat was part of a broader discussion between Daisy, Jay Clark and Kath Loughnan about the state of the game and why fans aren’t coming as much this season.

