Dale Thomas Slams The Adelaide Crows For Their 'Disgusting Misuse Of Trust'

Dale Thomas has slammed the Adelaide Crows over their handling of the infamous 2018 pre-season camp.

Form Crows forward Eddie Betts lifted the lid on what really went down on the camp in his book.

Betts revealed the club released confidential information about each player to torment the players during activities during the camp.

"An amazing and disgusting misuse of trust and power by the Adelaide Football Club," Thomas said.

"There’s no other way to put it."

