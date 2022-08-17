Dale Thomas Slams The “Disrespect” Shown To Ben Rutten In Essendon’s Clarkson Pursuit

Triple M Footy’s Dale Thomas has slammed what he’s called a “show of disrespect” to Essendon coach Ben Rutten as the Bombers throw their hat into the ring for Alastair Clarkson.

"Ben Rutten, is he expected to coach this week?" Daisy asked on the Midweek Rub.

"That is, or has been, arguably the greatest show of disrespect to any current coach for as long as I can remember.

"Someone who’s been appointed to do a job, yes your job’s safe, a year to go on your contract, and then all of the sudden, no, this isn’t the case, we’re openly shopping your job around but still we expect you to roll out this week.

"It has been absolutely shocking what they’ve done to him."

Damian Barrett said Ruttten’s tenure at Essendon was under serious threat regardless of the decision Clarkson makes.

"It’s untenable to me, no matter what happens with Clarkson," Damo said.

"They’ve gone outside the contract that they’ve got, and the commitment they’ve given to him in conversations as well as contract."

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed how Ben Rutten has been treated, Patrick Dangerfield’s place in the pantheon of the game’s greats, previewed the massive Carlton v Collingwood clash and more.

