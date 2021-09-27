Damaging Weather Conditions Set To Thrash Eastern Seaboard

The eastern seaboard is likely to be thrashed by wet weather conditions this week with authorities warning residents to batten down the hatches.

Forecasters say it is looking like the first major storm of the season is en route as a low-pressure system moves east across the Great Australian Bight.

Bureau of Meteorology Senior Forecaster Mirriam Bradbury says heavy rainfall is expected to start Wednesday as the system draws moisture from the tropics and creates a “multistate event”.

The storm could build into Thursday and Friday as well, affecting large parts of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and potentially eastern Tasmania.

“There is the potential for some pretty significant storms. When I say significant - they have the potential to turn severe - damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain which can lead to flash flooding,” Ms Bradbury said.

In Brisbane, 15 mm of rainfall is predicted for Thursday followed by another 30 mm on Friday, more than the state has had in almost three months.

From October through to December it’s likely we will see above-average levels of rainfall across the country. The lead up to Christmas is likely to be soggier than usual for the far south coast of Western Australia, the NT, South Australia, Queensland, NSW, Victoria and eastern Tasmania.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.