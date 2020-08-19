DAMAGING WINDS All Across Newcastle Today and Tomorrow

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Newcastle and the hunter regarding damaging winds this afternoon and tomorrow.

According to the Bureau...

"DAMAGING WINDS, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible"

"The threat of severe winds is expected to ease for far western New South Wales this afternoon and for eastern New South Wales during Thursday, although conditions will still remain very windy in both areas."

Affected locations: Newcastle, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Goulburn, Broken Hill and Thredbo Top

LISTEN TO OUR TRIPLE M NEWS BULLETIN HERE:

For more info go to: http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDN21037.shtml

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.