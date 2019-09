Damian Barrett joined JB & Billy on the Rush Hour this afternoon to talk all things footy.

Barrett addressed the rumours that West Coast forward Josh Kennedy has suffered a serious knee injury.

LISTEN HERE:

Damo poured cold water over the suggestion that Kennedy is injured and said that as far as he knows Kennedy should be fit to play the Bombers on Thursday night.

He said that Adam Simpson would speak to the media this afternoon to clarify the situation.