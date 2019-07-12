Damian Barrett Believes Alan Richardson Will Be Sacked In The Next Fortnight

Damian Barrett believes that Alan Richardson will be sacked in the next fortnight.

According to Damo, the unlikely prospect of making finals this year is a contract requirement for Richardson.

The Saints currently sit 15th on the AFL ladder - two games outside the top eight - and have two tough games coming up against Geelong and the Western Bulldogs.

LISTEN:

"In the next fortnight or so I believe Alan Richarson's name will be added to the list (of coaches sacked)," Damo reported on The Friday Huddle.

"The timing of it is now apparent for the Saints."

"There comes a stage of the season where the Saints won't be able to making the finals."

"My take on that is that it will be the moment that the club knows that Alan Richardson can't meet the requirements in his contract to go into 2020."

Damo also spoke about who might coach St Kilda beyond this year, raising Brett Ratten and Brad Scott as possible candidates.

