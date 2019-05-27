Damian Barrett Believes Richmond Can Win The Flag Without Alex Rance

Damian Barrett told the Rush Hour this afternoon that Richmond have proven that they can win the premiership without star defender Alex Rance.

Purple admitted that he wrote the Tigers off earlier in the season following a string of poor performances after Rance went down with a knee injury, but he believes they have turned it around are still a premiership threat.

LISTEN HERE:

"I was big on them not being able to win a premiership when Alex Rance went down in the first round," Barrett said.

"But that's wrong - they've covered for him to a point where they're sitting top four after Round 10.

"There is no reason why they won't stay there and give themselves another massive chance."