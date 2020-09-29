Damian Barrett Breaks Down What The Brad Crouch Incident Means For His Playing Future

Triple M's Damian Barrett says there's still one Victorian club out in front of the race to secure Adelaide free agent Brad Crouch, but the landscape has now changed following his alleged drug bust.

Crouch appears set to depart the Crows, but the situation changed on Monday when news broke that he and teammate Tyson Stengle were stopped by police and caught in possession of an illicit substance.

Barrett told Triple M's Rush Hour with Billy Brownless and Dale Thomas on Tuesday that one club in particular was still out in front to secure his signature, but others were possible to "reconsider" and some may even put a line through him.

"There's no doubt, Daisy, that he's knocked off a collective hundreds of thousands of dollars off his potential currency," he told Triple M.

"The other clubs who were interested...I'd be staggered if they didn't reconsider."

WHO'S LEADING THE BRAD CROUCH RACE?

