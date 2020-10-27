Damian Barrett Breaks Down Where He Expects Adam Treloar Will Likely Play In 2021

Damian Barrett believes a trade for Collingwood star Adam Treloar "will play out", with one club hot on securing him for 2021 and beyond.

Barrett told Triple M's Rush Hour with Billy Brownless and Dale Thomas the Pies were approached about a trade, which was turned away at the time, but that same club will make the same approach again.

And Barrett thinks a deal will get done for the contracted Pie.

"It was pushed away, but it was also put to me - and I'm assuming this has happened since - that they were going to revisit it," he explained.

"I see it still going down this path.

"Adam Treloar's contracted, and that's the default position for him when he talks publicly about it...(but) in 2015, when he was a Giant and out of contract, he said that he wasn't going to Collingwood despite everyone knowing that to be the case, and then as we know three months later he was a Collingwood player."

WHERE WILL ADAM TRELOAR BE IN 2021?

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.