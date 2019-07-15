Damian Barrett Confirms Some Mail On Another Injury To Nic Naitanui

Damian Barrett has reported there is a new injury concern around star West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui, with the belief he has injured his ankle.

Billy Brownless put the question to Barrett during Damo's Recovery Session on Triple M's Rush Hour about some mail he'd heard: that Naitanui was injured once again.

"I've heard that Nic Nat - and it's not his knee, not his knee - has had scans," he said.

Barrett said Billy's mail was "pretty good".

"They're just being very cagey about this, the Eagles, to the point where they're deliberately not answering questions that are put directly to them," he said.

Naitanui posted a cryptic Instagram story on Sunday saying: "It hurts but it's OK, I'm used to it."

DAMO ON NIC NAT'S INJURY:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.