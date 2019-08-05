Damian Barrett: Dayne Beams Out For The Season

Triple M's Damian Barrett has broken a significant story for Collingwood's finals campaign, saying Dayne Beams is out for the season after going under the knife for another injury.

Beams had been on the comeback trail from a significant hip injury, as well as taking time out of the game.

He was racing against the clock to be a part of Collingwood's finals campaign after returning to training in recent days.

The 29-year-old had played nine games for the Pies in his return to the club this season, averaging 25 disposals a match.

More to come