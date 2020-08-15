Damian Barrett Explains How Gary Ablett Will Get Up To Geelong’s Hub

Damian Barrett explained how Gary Ablett will get up to Geelong’s hub in Queensland outside of the AFL’s plans to bring more people into the hubs.

LISTEN HERE:

“He’ll need to do it by himself,” Damo said on the Saturday Rub.

“He’ll need to strike his own arrangements — which the AFL and the club will do for him — to quarantine for 14 days in a way, Duck, that will allow him to train in a suitable way.”

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Damo said that the AFL will make it happen.

“He will need to do it outside the plan, but it’s Gary Ablett, it’s gonna happen,” he said.

“If he says ‘I wanna go’, you’ll find there’ll be a plane organised almost for him personally, and he’ll get up there.”

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!