Damian Barrett Explains How Geelong Can Afford Jeremy Cameron

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett explained on the Saturday Rub today how Geelong can afford to bring Jeremy Cameron over from GWS.

Damo said that a combination of Cameron’s pay cut, some left over money for Geelong and some retirements and veteran pay cuts will make the GWS forward very gettable for the Cats.

“The numbers for him to go to Geelong are probably about $750,000-850,000,” Damo said.

“And believe it or not, that was a number, and that was a budget, budgeting exercise that the Cats did this time last year when they were really desperate to keep Tim Kelly.

“Now it may not have been that high, but the money that they were able to convince themselves that they could pay ultimately didn’t have to be paid.

“It’s still effectively there going into 2021 and beyond.”

