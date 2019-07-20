Damian Barrett Gives An Update On Carlton’s Links To Ross Lyon

On the Saturday Rub

Rudi Edsall

an hour ago

Rudi Edsall

Article heading image for Damian Barrett Gives An Update On Carlton’s Links To Ross Lyon

Image: AAP

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Carlton are not interested in Fremantle coach Ross Lyon.

LISTEN HERE:

 

“I know there’s some talk about him having a potential arrangement with the Blues… I don’t think he’s had a good four years,” Damo said.

“I mean I know he made a grand final in ’13, a very high final in ’15, a prelim final, but it hasn’t been a good patch since.

“No club would be offering him a five year deal right now.

“My information is the Carlton team are not interested in him.

“I know other people in the media say that he will be an option; I’m not seeing it that way.”

Carlton, St Kilda and North Melbourne are all in the market for new coaches this year.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs