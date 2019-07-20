Damian Barrett Gives An Update On Carlton’s Links To Ross Lyon

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Carlton are not interested in Fremantle coach Ross Lyon.

“I know there’s some talk about him having a potential arrangement with the Blues… I don’t think he’s had a good four years,” Damo said.

“I mean I know he made a grand final in ’13, a very high final in ’15, a prelim final, but it hasn’t been a good patch since.

“No club would be offering him a five year deal right now.

“My information is the Carlton team are not interested in him.

“I know other people in the media say that he will be an option; I’m not seeing it that way.”

Carlton, St Kilda and North Melbourne are all in the market for new coaches this year.

