Damian Barrett Gives An Update On The Size Of The Contract Tim Kelly Will Command Next Year

Damian Barrett has given an update on the size of the contract Geelong’s Tim Kelly will be able to get if he moves at the end of this year.

Kelly requested a trade back to Western Australia to be with his family at the end of 2018 after a breakout first year.

His remarkable form in 2019 has put him in the frame for the Brownlow and has him leading the Triple MVP voting after 12 rounds.

