Damian Barrett: Jack Steven To Geelong Is 'In Play'

Damian Barrett has said that the possibility of a Jack Steven trade to Geelong is "in play".

The four-time Trevor Barker Medalist showed significant interest in the Cats at the end of last season before deciding honour his contract at Moorabbin.

"As happened last year - when there was a lot of consideration given by him and the Geelong footy club to some how wrench him out of St Kilda - it will and is already starting to unfold again," Damo said on The Friday Huddle.

"I would think if he sat them (St Kilda) down, looked them in the eye and said, 'I need to go and be closer to my roots in Lorne and around the Geelong area', I would think they would look at it."