Damian Barrett Names Four Players Who Could Be On The Way Out Of The Crows

Damian Barrett told The Rush Hour that “there’s going to be changes” at the Crows after another disappointing year.

“Josh Jenkins just won’t be there, in the industry that’s a given, Greenwood is wanted by other clubs, Brad Crouch has a lot of interest from other clubs, particularly St Kilda,” Barrett says.

“And Sam Jacobs, who came in for this game, I’d be staggered if he’d be there next year and the way that other clubs are talking is he won’t be there’s already significant change afoot there.”

Adelaide sit 10th on the ladder and have to beat the in-form Bulldogs to ensure they don’t miss finals for a second straight year.

