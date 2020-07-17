Damian Barrett On Brisbane Hosting The AFL Grand Final

Triple M Footy's new breaker Damian Barrett told the Friday Huddle that Brisbane have a case to potentially host the AFL Grand Final.

Barrett believes that as it stands, Queensland are the front runners to host the season decider.

Damo explained that the Queensland government's decision to throw the AFL a lifeline puts them strongly in contention.

Barrett made the case that without the Queensland government allowing the AFL to continue the season would look far different. That is why he believes they are in contention to host the big game.

