Damian Barrett On His 'Blacklist' Of People He Doesn't Talk To

Triple M Footy's very own news breaker Damian Barrett opened up about some of the relationships that have gone beyond repair during his journalistic career. 

On the special edition Friday Huddle's podcast Damo spoke about his fractured past with the likes of Mark Robinson, Luke Beveridge, Grant Thomas & more. 

His even gave some insight into working alongside Robinson while they refused to talk to each other! 

He said that Grant Thomas sits on top of the pile as the one who is the most irreparable.

The Friday Huddle got pretty loose in the podcast-only format, check out the full episode!  

