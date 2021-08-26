Damian Barrett On Ross Lyon Being 'Ruled Out' For The Carlton Job

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett has told the Midweek Rub that Ross Lyon isn't likely to be considered for the Carlton coaching position.

The senior coaching position at Ikon Park is in limbo after a comprehensive review of the football department.

Lyon spoke publicly last week about considering the Carlton job if approached. But Barrett believes the Blues are looking elsewhere.

“I think you can rule him out now,” Barrett told the Midweek Rub.

