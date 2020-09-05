Damian Barrett On The Blue Brewing Over The Richmond Covid Breach Fines

Damian Barrett explained the blue brewing over the fines handed down to the Richmond players who breached covid protocols.

LISTEN HERE:

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-rub/damo-on-the-blue-over-the-richmond-fines/embed?size=square" width="400" height="400" frameborder="0" title="Damo on the brewing blue over the Richmond fines"></iframe>

“It’s a massive blue unfolding as we speak, Bill,” Damo said in response to a question from Billy Brownless about the fines.

“I’ve spoken to Paul Marsh this morning, the head of the Player’s Association, and he said that they’re not paying it.

“It’s not in the CBA, the collective bargaining agreement, and as such the fines that were handed down by the AFL were club fines, and he as boss of those players, is not going to allow them to pay.”

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-rub/playlists/best-of-triple-m-footy-afl/embed?style=cover" width="100%" height="500" frameborder="0" title="Best of Triple M Footy"></iframe>

Richmond duo Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones are being sent home after getting into a fight on the Gold Coast, with the club being slugged with a $100,000 fine for their covid protocol breaches.

$25,000 of that is suspended from a previous breach, and there were suggestions that Stack and Coleman-Jones may have to split the payment of the remaining $75,000.

But the AFLPA is steadfast that they can’t be allowed to pay the fines because the CBA states that the highest penalty a player can pay is $5000.

The two players were also suspended for 10 matches.

Grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the footy news!