Damien Barrett told The Rush Hour the two candidates he believes are most likely to be coaching at Fremantle and the Crows in 2020.

“There’s just not one person I talk to in the industry who feels Justin Longmuir is not beautifully placed for that position [at Fremantle]” Barrett said.

“I also feel, Scott Burns, [the crows job] is his to lose.”

Both clubs are expected to make an announcement in the coming weeks.