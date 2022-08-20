Damian Barrett On The Moment The Alastair Clarkson Camp Pulled Out Of Dealing With Essendon

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Kevin Sheedy’s comments about Alastair Clarkson on Adelaide radio put a halt to any negotiations with the master coach to move to Essendon.

"What I can tell you as 100% fact, and I learnt this yesterday, the moment the Alastair Clarkson camp was made aware of those comments by Kevin Sheedy on that Wednesday night, [they were] out of Essendon dealings," Damo said on the Saturday Rub.

"They had other reasons to be heading that way anyway, but the moment they were made aware of that, out."

The comments from Sheedy were made on Adelaide radio station 5AA, and referenced Clarkson directly.

"I think Clarkson could be perfect moving into North Melbourne, I wouldn’t be surprised, take ‘em down to Tasmania," Sheedy said.

"You don’t know what’s in other people’s thinking, do you?

"He’s been locked into Tasmania with the state government, and because everyone wants North Melbourne to move… you just never know if Alastair says I’m looking a bit bigger picture than just going to coach a team in Melbourne.

"It could even involve Tasmania, you just don’t know."

Clarkson on Friday signed a five-year deal to coach North Melbourne, the club where he played 93 of his 134 games as a player.

