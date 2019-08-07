Damian Barrett Provides Some Insight Into Joe Daniher’s Meeting With Tom Harley

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett has given some insight into Joe Daniher’s meeting with Sydney CEO Tom Harley on the Midweek Rub.

“I do read into it, I don’t see why you’d need to do that,” Damo said on the Rush Hour.

“[But] I also do, because there was a fair bit of subterfuge around the entire part of it, and Joe’s very different, and what sometimes happens is when those stories are made public, they then play out differently to how they would if they were kept quiet.”

Daniher met with Harley in Sydney last week, but the Swans remain adamant they won’t offer the injured forward an offer.

Harley said the meeting wasn’t sinister, with Daniher’s Sydney visit coinciding with a meeting with a surgeon.

Damo and Browny also discussed Brad Scott, AFLX, Geelong’s woes and more!

