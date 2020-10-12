Damian Barrett Provides The Latest Update On Isaac Smith's Future

Triple M's Damian Barrett says the decision looming for Hawthorn veteran Isaac Smith on his playing future largely comes down to two clubs, as well as the length of the deal he can secure.

Smith is an unrestricted free agent and may depart the Hawks this off-season as the club looks to rebuild its way up the ladder.

Barrett told Triple M's Rush Hour with Billy and Joey on Monday during Damo's Recovery Session that the decision between the Hawks and a rival club could come down to the length of the deal itself.

"He's clearly considering it (moving on)," Barrett explained.

"The dilemma for them is, though, he's going to be 32 and he's seeking possibly a three-year deal, so that's a big commitment for someone at that age."

"Whether you can work it back to two years, I think it brings it into play."

BARRETT TALKS ISAAC SMITH + JACK GUNSTON:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.