Damian Barrett Responds To Robbo’s Comments About Him

Speaking on the Midweek Rub this afternoon, Damian Barrett responded to Mark Robinson’s comments about the AFL being asked to monitor his criticism of North Melbourne.

"It’s a bit disturbing that that particular journo feels the need to refer to me and what I do," Damo said.

"That’s probably the greatest take out of it… just to be clear on that, I am NOT being monitored, I never have been and I never will be for what I do at the AFL.com.au.

"It’s just an obsession of that particular guy (Robbo) who wrote the article... I don’t know what it’s about actually."

Robbo today wrote a column in the Herald Sun suggesting that the AFL had been asked by North Melbourne to monitor Damo’s commentary on the club.

Damo suggested he had an idea of its provenance.

"He [Glenn Archer] is ghostwriting Mark Robinson’s columns," he said.

Damo, Duck, Daisy and Joey also discussed Duck’s first ever backtrack, Dangerfield’s suspension and plenty more.

