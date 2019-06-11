Damian Barrett Responds To Tex Walker Clipping Him

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett has responded to Adelaide co-captain Tex Walker’s clip from this morning on the Rush Hour today.

LISTEN HERE:

Tex bit back to some criticism of the Crows from the weekends’s Saturday Rub, saying Damo didn’t watch the game and shouldn’t comment.

Damo hit back on the Recovery Session today.

“There’s three people remaining in this state that were in Tex Walker’s corner,” Damo said.

“There might only be two now!

“I have gone into bat for that man to my own detriment for five years... Come on Tex!”

Damo also discussed Richmond’s flag chances, North’s pursuit of John Longmire, fans getting kicked out of games and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL RECOVERY SESSION HERE:

