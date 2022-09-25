Damian Barrett's Latest On Essendon's Coaching Search

Damian Barrett expects Brad Scott "will take a phone call next week from Essendon" as the club's search for its next head coach closes.

Scott is the football operations manager at the AFL, and hasn't yet declared his interest in the Dons job.

But Damo thinks that could change in the coming week.

LISTEN HERE:

Speaking on The Saturday Rub, Damo said "He, I believe, will take a phone call next week from Essendon and I believe he’s open to at least the first stage of that conversation.

"He, to me, would present as almost the ideal type of coach they would want to have."

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: