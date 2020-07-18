Damian Barrett’s Update On How The Condensed Fixture Will Work

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett had an update on how the heavily condensed fixture will work on the Saturday Rub today.

“Wednesday July 29… that’s two days after the completion of round 8, it will begin that sequence of 33 matches inside the 19 days,” Damo said.

“33 because six teams will get a bye inside that 19 days, and I also expect some games to be played in Northern Territory, quite possibly Tasmania as well within that, but it’s gonna be jam-packed in order to get this season away.”

Damo said that there’s a “hope” that the AFL can release the block of fixtures on Monday or Tuesday of the coming week.

He also said that Tasmania won’t be used the way Queensland has as a hub for teams.

“I don’t see Tassie being used as a hub base the way it was potentially being reported at one stage,” Damo said.

“I’m pretty sure now they’re just gonna lock themselves into the Queensland part, and it might even be that they go further up north from south-east Queensland for matches.”

