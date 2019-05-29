Damian Barrett Says Adelaide Could Pay Some Of Josh Jenkins’ Salary To Get Him Off The List

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Adelaide would be prepared to pay some of Josh Jenkins’ salary to get him off their list.

“I just can’t see him [Jenkins] being there [at Adelaide] next year,” Damo said on the Rush Hour’s Midweek Rub.

“I know he’s gonna say what he says publicly… the Crows, if they’re not gonna pay him, will happily I would think pay some of that money to get him off their list if they’re not gonna use him.”

Damo and Nathan Brown also discussed Billy’s bad predictions, Rhyce Shaw coming into the North Melbourne coaching role, Dale Thomas’s drinking indiscretion and more.

