Damian Barrett Says Adrian Dodoro Could Be Another Casualty Of Essendon’s Board Chaos

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett feels that long-time list manager Adrian Dodoro could be another casualty of the board chaos enveloping Essendon.

LISTEN HERE:

"The board’s a mess," Damo said on the Midweek Rub.

"I’ve never seen a board like this, and I’ve seen some messes.

"You’ve also got no CEO now, there’s doubt over the list manager (Dodoro), and doubt over the footy operations boss (Josh Mahoney), and you want to bring a coach in to this environment?"

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

"Do you expect Dodoro to keep his role there?" Daisy Thomas asked.

"I don’t now, no, I don’t," Damo replied.

"I haven’t for some time, and I believe he is too caught up in this as well, so there’s another who I believe will be of change in the coming days."

Essendon have been in off-field turmoil after a disastrous attempt to lure Alastair Clarkson to the club fell over when the master coach picked North Melbourne as his new destination.

Since the end of the season, Essendon have terminated the contract of head coach Ben Rutten and had CEO Xavier Campbell, ex-President Paul Brasher, Finance Director Peter Allen and board members Sean Wellman and Simon Madden depart either with immediate effect or later in the year.

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed Izak Rankine's offer from the Crows, the All-Australian side and more.

WATCH THE FULL MIDWEEK RUB ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!