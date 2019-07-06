Damian Barrett Says Dan Hannebery’s Omission Is Due To “Hamstring Awareness”

Damian Barrett says that Dan Hannebery’s omission for St Kilda’s game against North Melbourne is due to “hamstring awareness”.

“They’re saying he’s managed slash rested, you can also insert the phrase to use that other football vernacular ‘hamstring awareness’,” Damo said on the Saturday Rub.

“It is a hamstring resting, so to speak… after having missed the first 13 games of the year and he’s come back for two, he is being managed out again.”

Damo said it wasn’t a planned resting.

“You don’t rebuild a person — as they used that phrase themself — have him play two games of footy and then take him back out of the team with design.”

