Damian Barrett Says Geelong Will Get Two First Round Picks In Some Form For Tim Kelly

Damian Barrett has said that Geelong will "absolutely" get two first round picks in exchange for Tim Kelly, if in fact he requests a trade to Western Australia. 

This revelation puts Fremantle in the box seat to get their man because they currently hold pick six - an asset which could be split into two later first round picks. 

"Yeah they'll get it (two first round picks)," Damo said on the Rub.

"It will absolutely get done, should he - as we've expected all season - request that (trade)."

Damo also said the move of Bradley Hill to St Kilda will likely assist the cause. 

