Damian Barrett Says He Cannot See David Barham Staying On As Essendon President

Damian Barrett has stated on the Friday Huddle that he cannot see David Barham continuing as the president of Essendon, despite taking over from Paul Brasher in the past few days.

Barham led a board 'coup' at the Dons in a bid to snare Alastair Clarkson at the last minute, which did not eventuate.

After his press conference, Damo had his say.

“I cannot see David Barham staying in that position right now. His one play was to get Clarkson."

