Damian Barrett Says Jaidyn Stephenson’s VFL Availability Is A “Legally Manipulated Rort”

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Jaidyn Stephenson’s availability to play in the VFL this weekend is a “legally manipulated rort”.

“Jaidyn Stephenson got the ban for gambling, that conveniently, it was 22 weeks in totality, brought down to 10, meaning 12 was suspended,” Damo said on the Midweek Rub on the Rush Hour.

“The 10 just conveniently allowed him to have the home and away season removed from his season but allowed him to be available for the first week of finals.

“What’s happening now is Collingwood’s playing a home and away game against Essendon Friday night, that is the 10th game according to the AFL, and the VFL team will play on the weekend, and the legal people have gotten involved and they’re arguing that the difference is this is not a tribunal handed decision, it is an integrity department decision.

“When the tribunal hands down a decision of 10 weeks it takes in the VFL and the AFL component to it… with the integrity department, it’s just 10 weeks, 10 matches.

“The 10th match is Friday night, VFL plays Saturday.”

The Pies’ VFL team plays Box Hill on Saturday afternoon, giving Stephenson a run before Collingwood’s finals series starts.

Damo and Nathan Brown also discussed the state of South Australian footy, Ross Lyon’s sacking, delayed concussion and more.

