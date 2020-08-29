Damian Barrett Says Joe Daniher Is Likely To Want To Leave Essendon Again

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Joe Daniher is likely to want to leave Essendon again.

“I still am hearing that he’s going to want to get out of Essendon,” Damo said.

“It’s up to him to tell us otherwise, and he hasn’t done that at this stage.

“There’s a feeling in the industry, BT, that it will go down the path it went down last year where he tried to get out.”

Damo said Essendon won’t let Joe go without a fight.

“The status of him last year was he was contracted, this year he’s a free agent,” he said.

“The Bombers are gonna do everything they can to keep him and quite possibly could become one of the first clubs ever to potentially match a free agency offer if it gets to that point.

“But it’s gonna be on again, that’s the way I read it.”

