On the Saturday Rub, Damian Barrett gave us the latest on the move of Josh Carr from Fremantle coaching ranks to Port Adelaide.

The highly-regarded assistant could be set to succeed Ken Hinkley, with both Damo and Bernie Vince thinking that could happen as soon as 2024.

“Josh Carr, I believe, is there as the main right-hand man and with the potential to be a future Port Adelaide coach.”

