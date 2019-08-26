Damian Barrett Says Nic Nat Is Still A Chance For First Week Of Finals

Damian Barrett told Rush Hour that West Coast have a plan to get ruckman Nic Nat ready to play for the elimination final against Essendon.

The plan for him is that the Monday of next week leading into their elimination final is to unleash him on the track,” Damo says.

“Get a good session into him if he pulls up well, they’ll make him train again and if he pulls up well he’ll play.”

Nic Nat hasn’t played since the Eagles round 17 clash against Collingwood where he suffered a serious syndesmosis injury.

