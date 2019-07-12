Damian Barrett Says Rhyce Shaw Is The Clear Favourite For The North Coaching Job

Following news of John Longmire's re-signing with the Swans, Damian Barrett has declared Rhyce Shaw as the clear favourite to be North's coach beyond this year.
LISTEN:
Since taking over as the caretaker, Shaw has won four of five matches and his strong relationships with the players have stood out as a strength of his.
Damo also said that Shaw's potential contract offer will be around half as much money as what they offered Longmire.
