Damian Barrett Says Rhyce Shaw Is The Clear Favourite For The North Coaching Job

Following news of John Longmire's re-signing with the Swans, Damian Barrett has declared Rhyce Shaw as the clear favourite to be North's coach beyond this year.

Since taking over as the caretaker, Shaw has won four of five matches and his strong relationships with the players have stood out as a strength of his.

Damo also said that Shaw's potential contract offer will be around half as much money as what they offered Longmire.