Damian Barrett Says That Brady Rawlings Leaving West Coast May Affect The Tim Kelly Trade

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Brady Rawlings leaving West Coast for North Melbourne may have ramifications on Tim Kelly’s move back to Western Australia from Geelong.

Rawlings is moving from West Coast, where he has been an assistant coach and list manager, to North Melbourne to be General Manager of Football, which Damo says could throw a spanner in the works.

“A key component to West Coast’s push for him (Kelly) was Brady Rawlings’ role… at the Eagles,” Damo said.

“Now that he’s taken the North role and is now no longer at the Eagles, they don’t have a Tim Kelly man as we speak to oversee the entire project.”

Kelly — who is one of the Brownlow favourites and currently leads the Triple MVP voting — is considered very likely to head back to WA at the end of the season despite a big offer from the Cats.

The 24-year-old has averaged 24 touches and a goal a game in his 37 appearances for the Cats.

