Damian Barrett Says That Eddie Betts “Clearly Wants To Get Out” Of Adelaide

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Adelaide star Eddie Betts “clearly wants to get out” of the club.

“Eddie Betts, we’ve seen it a couple of times, he’s been too cute and too clever with his public words around this,” Damo said on The Rush Hour with Jars and Louie.

“He clearly wants to get out.

“And that’s fine, but I think he could make it a bit clearer publicly when he gets a chance next time to speak.”

Damo also had some mail on a potential return to Carlton for Betts.

“There is an internal debate at Carlton,” he said.

“David Teague wants him and I think maybe one or two others want him around the club.

“But… he doesn’t fit in with the overall recruiting strategies and list management.”

