Damian Barrett Says That The GWS Game Is “As Crucial” As Any In John Worsfold's Career

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says the game against GWS is “as crucial a game as any” in his career.

LISTEN HERE:

“It gets down to the fact that it is John Worsfold’s fourth year,” Damo said on the Midweek Rub on the Rush Hour.

“Now you give him the first year as a cut out because of the suspensions of the players, but they made finals in 2017, were expected to go high last year and missed the finals totally and are now headed to do that again.”

Damo said that last week’s West Coast game and this week’s GWS game are considered real tests for Worsfold.

“This game has been identified in a package with that West Coast game, this one coming up tomorrow night against the Giants, and if they can’t respond on that one it’s gonna be a really, really long remaining eight games for John Worsfold.”

Damo and Nathan Brown also discussed Jeremy McGovern, Alan Richardson’s future, footy in Tassie and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL MIDWEEK RUB HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!