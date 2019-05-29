Damian Barrett Says That West Coast Are Better Placed Than Last Year

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that West Coast are better placed this season than their 2018 premiership year.

“I take the view and have from the outset that they are doing exactly what they need to do,” Damo said The Rush Hour’s Midweek Rub.

“The 3-3 scoreline was always gonna become 6-3 and then they had the Adelaide game which now tips them into that 7-3 zone.

“I honestly think with Naitanui coming back they are in a better place this year to win than they were this time last year.”

Damo and Nath Brown also talked Dale Thomas, Rhyce Shaw, Josh Jenkins, Sonny Walters and more.

