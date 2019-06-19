Damian Barrett Says The AFL Was Lenient On Jaidyn Stephenson

Damian Barrett says that the 10-match ban handed to Jaidyn Stephenson for gambling on Collingwood games is “arguably lenient”.

“I would have, upon reflection, been comfortable more so had they decided to totally take him out of all possibility of playing again this season,” Damo said on the Midweek Rub on the Rush Hour.

“People can line up the amount and say that it’s a heavy handed sanction, but I just line the stupidity up with what he’s done.”

Stephenson has been handed a 22 game ban with 10 games suspended and a $20,000 fine for betting on three different Collingwood games including margin bets and for players including himself to kick a certain amount of goals.

