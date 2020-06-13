Damian Barrett Says The AFL Won’t Go Back To 20 Minutes Quarters This Year

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that the AFL won’t revert to 20 minute quarters this year.

LISTEN HERE:

“The AFL Commission, whatever you say about them, they’re not a body that knee jerk reacts to anything, and they’re not a body that makes decisions lightly,” Damo said on the Saturday Rub.

“When they decided to reduce the competition to a 17-round season and in that same meeting reduce the game time to 16 minutes, they’re not gonna now revisit that just because a few people tell them to.

“And they’re getting pressured and lobbied by coaches even and some players to bring it back out to 20, but not this year.”

Make sure you get on board our best of Triple M Footy playlist!

With the footy finally back, make sure you grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything!