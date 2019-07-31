Damian Barrett Says There Are Melbourne Clubs Showing Interest In Brad Crouch

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that there some Melbourne clubs — and one in particular — showing interest in Brad Crouch.

“Watch this space on Brad Crouch,” Damo said on the Midweek Rub on the Rush Hour.

“He’s contracted, but Brad’s got a lot of interest from Melbourne clubs.”

Crouch has bounced back from missing the entirety of 2018 to average 30 touches, just under five tackles, five clearances and four inside 50s a game this year.

Damo and Nathan Brown also discussed Tim Kelly, the Crows beer and pizza night, Browny's top five kicks in the competition and more on the Midweek Rub.

