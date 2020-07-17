Damian Barrett With The Latest On Jordan De Goey's Injury

Damian Barrett gave an update on Collingwood star Jordan De Goey's injury.

Barrett confirmed that De Goey will require surgery on his hand after injuring it in the third quarter against the Cats last night.

Barrett said that De Goey could be sidelined for up to two months.

The 24 year-old kicked three last quarter goals after suffering the injury.

Damo reported that the time on the sidelines won't be determined until after the surgery.

