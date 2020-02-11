Damian To Jump Off Rak Into The Ring

The King Of The Hill Two fight night is on at Northam Recreation Centre on March 14th supporting local charities.

This annual organized by Tommy "The Gun" Keefe aims to help various worthwhile causes while showcasing some of the best fighters from here and overseas.

The drawcard for the 2020 event is the return of Damian Rak to the ring after 13 years.

He spoke to Triple M about his reason for the comeback!

For details on tickets, follow FCL Promotions on Facebook.