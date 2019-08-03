Damien Barrett On The Players That May Leave Adelaide

Damien Barrett told the The Saturday Rub that it’s not just Brad Crouch who could be on the way out at the Adelaide Crows.

“[Bryce] Gibbs I believe he’s still gettable, he’s contracted to the Crows and Eddie Betts if the planets can align the club is prepared to take on a portion of what’s still a pretty good deal, again he’s contracted,” Barrett said.



“The other one too, contracted on big money, but Josh Jenkins I’d be staggered if he was at Adelaide next year, given now he’s been dropped a second time going into this round”

Brian Taylor also speculated that Hugh Greenwood and Alex Keath won’t be at the Crows in 2020.

“Alex Keath is yet to sign a deal - if you haven’t signed a deal and you’re out at the end of the year then there’s a huge question mark over whether the club want to keep you,” Taylor told The Rub.



